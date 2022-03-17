Official statistics announcement

National Diabetic Foot Care Report

The National Diabetic Foot Care Report presents data for England on diabetic lower-limb amputations and hospital admissions for diabetes-related foot disease. This report provides a population health perspective on diabetic foot care and assesses the disparities in the risk of complications among the population with diabetes and evaluates the geographical variation from the latest update. The information is compiled from Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) and this latest update focuses on spells of inpatient care between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2020.

17 March 2022
25 April 2022 9:30am (confirmed)

