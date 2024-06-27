Official statistics announcement

Move to Universal Credit statistics, data to June 2024

This release of statistics contains the number of claimants of DWP legacy benefits and Tax Credits who have been sent a notice inviting them to claim Universal Credit.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
27 June 2024
Last updated
7 August 2024
Release date:
13 August 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
