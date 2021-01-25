National statistics announcement

Monthly Deaths (Northern Ireland): January 2021

Monthly Deaths (Northern Ireland): January 2021

Published 25 January 2021
Last updated 25 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
11 February 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 11 February 2021 9:30am