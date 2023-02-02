Official statistics announcement

Mental Health Services Monthly Statistics, Performance November, Provisional December 2022

This publication provides the most timely statistics available relating to NHS funded secondary mental health, learning disabilities and autism services in England. This information will be of use to people needing access to information quickly for operational decision making and other purposes. These statistics are derived from submissions made using version 4.1 of the Mental Health Services Dataset (MHSDS).

