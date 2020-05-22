Official statistics announcement

Mental Health Services Monthly Statistics - Final April, Provisional May 2020

This publication provides the most timely statistics available relating to NHS funded secondary mental health, learning disabilities and autism services in England. This information will be of use to people needing access to information quickly for operational decision making and other purposes. These statistics are derived from submissions made using version 4.1 of the Mental Health Services Dataset (MHSDS). This edition includes final statistics for April 2020

Published 22 May 2020
7 July 2020
NHS Digital
16 July 2020 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

9 July 2020 9:30am
This publication has been delayed from 9th July 2020 to 16th July 2020 for operational reasons.
These statistics will be released on 16 July 2020 9:30am