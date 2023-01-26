Official statistics announcement

Maternity Services Monthly Statistics, December 2022, experimental statistics

Monthly publication of statistics from the Maternity Services Data Set.

From:
NHS Digital
Published
26 January 2023
Last updated
26 January 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
30 March 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 March 2023 9:30am