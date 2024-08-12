Accredited official statistics announcement

Manufactured Animal Feed Statistics Northern Ireland, May 2024

Animal feed statistics are based on surveys and provide information on the quantities of feed used in Northern Ireland on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
12 August 2024
12 August 2024
29 August 2024 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 29 August 2024 9:30am