Accredited official statistics announcement

Manufactured Animal Feed Statistics Northern Ireland, July 2024

Animal feed statistics are based on surveys and provide information on the quantities of feed used in Northern Ireland on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis

From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
25 September 2024
Last updated
9 October 2024
Release date:
10 October 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 October 2024 9:30am