Official statistics announcement Management Information relating to Hospital Waiting Times at HSC Trust Hospitals in Northern Ireland as at 30th April 2019 and 30th April 2020.

DoH publish quarterly statistical reports and tables on Hospital Waiting Times. However, data covering the waiting times position as at 30th April is not routinely published. The release of this information, alongside other health and social care activity data, is due to be published in the Data Annex of the ‘Strategic Framework for Rebuilding Services’ document to be released by the Department of Health in early June. This publication will highlight the Inpatient and Outpatient Waiting Times positions for 30th April 2019 and 30th April 2020 to show the early impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on services.