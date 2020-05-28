Official statistics announcement Management Information relating to Admissions to HSC Trust Hospitals in Northern Ireland in 2019 and 2020 for the period 9th March to 17th April.

DoH publishes annual statistical tables on Hospital Admissions. However, data covering the current period are not due to be published until August and December 2020. The early release of this information, alongside other health and social care activity data, is due to be published in the Data Annex of the ‘Strategic Framework for Rebuilding Services’ document to be released by the Department of Health in early June. This publication will highlight activity differences between 9th March 2020 and 17th April 2020 and the same time period in 2019 to show the early impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on services. Note that these data are provisional and subject to change, and do not replace the National Statistics that will be published in due course.