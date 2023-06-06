Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE): August 2023 update
This update of the Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE) tool will include: Number of premises licensed to sell alcohol per square kilometre and Potential years of life lost (PYLL) due to alcohol-related conditions. The tool brings together available indicators at England and local authority level on the impact of alcohol with links to further resources. The aim of the profile is to provide information for local government, health organisations, commissioners and other agencies to monitor the impact of alcohol on local communities, and to monitor the services and initiatives that have been put in place to prevent and reduce the harmful impact of alcohol.