Official statistics announcement

Legal aid activity in Northern Ireland: Headline statistics, 2024/25

Headline release of annual legal aid statistics for Northern Ireland summarising applications granted and authorised expenditure for criminal and civil cases.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, Department of Justice (Northern Ireland) and Legal Services Agency (Northern Ireland)
Published
14 April 2025
Last updated
30 April 2025
Release date:
29 May 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 May 2025 9:30am