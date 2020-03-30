National statistics announcement

Labour market in the regions of the UK: April 2021

Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of changes in UK employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other related statistics.

Published 30 March 2020
Last updated 30 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
20 April 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 April 2021 9:30am