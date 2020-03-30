National statistics announcement
Labour market in the regions of the UK: April 2021
Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of changes in UK employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other related statistics.
Do not meet others, even friends or family.
You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.
National statistics announcement
Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of changes in UK employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and other related statistics.