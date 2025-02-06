Official statistics announcement

Interregional trade in goods and services, UK: 2019 and 2020

Estimated value of interregional exports and imports of goods and services for 2019 and 2020 for the UK International Territorial Levels 1. These are official statistics in development.

Office for National Statistics
6 February 2025
6 February 2025
Release date:
10 February 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
