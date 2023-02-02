Official statistics announcement

Interactive Health Atlas of Lung conditions in England (INHALE): March 2023 update

Statistics on a range of respiratory diseases in adults and children.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
2 February 2023
Last updated
3 February 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
7 March 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 7 March 2023 9:30am