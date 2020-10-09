Official statistics announcement

Interactive Health Atlas of Lung conditions in England (INHALE): 2020 update

Statistics on a range of respiratory diseases in adults and children.

Published 9 October 2020
Last updated 9 October 2020 — see all updates
From:
Public Health England
Release date:
3 November 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 3 November 2020 9:30am