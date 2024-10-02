Accredited official statistics announcement

Individual Insolvency Statistics, December 2024

Monthly individual insolvency statistics for England & Wales and Northern Ireland, and quarterly statistics for Scotland. For England and Wales, Breathing Space scheme statistics are also included.

From:
The Insolvency Service
Published
2 October 2024
Last updated
16 October 2024
Release date:
21 January 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 January 2025 9:30am