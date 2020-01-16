Index of Production, UK: September 2020

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to present a significant challenge to the UK, and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is working to ensure that the UK has the vital information needed to respond to the impact of this pandemic on our economy and society. As both data collection and quality assurance present significant challenges, we have made the decision to make some small delays to some of our publications throughout 2020 to ensure that we have adequate time to quality assure our estimates.
These statistics will be released on 12 November 2020 9:30am