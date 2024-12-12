Accredited official statistics announcement

Index of Production, UK: October 2024 time series

Movements in the volume of production for the UK production industries: manufacturing, mining and quarrying, energy supply, and water and waste management. Figures are seasonally adjusted.

Office for National Statistics
12 December 2024
12 December 2024
13 December 2024 12:00am (confirmed)
