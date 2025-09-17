Accredited official statistics announcement

Household projections: 2022-based

Household projections give an indication of the future number of households in England and its regions and local authorities. Used for planning in areas such as housing and social care.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
17 September 2025
Last updated
23 September 2025
Release date:
28 October 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 28 October 2025 9:30am