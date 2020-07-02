Official statistics announcement

Homeworking in April 2020

Results from the online Labour Market Survey for homeworking in April 2020.

Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 2 July 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
8 July 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 8 July 2020 9:30am