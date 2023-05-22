Official statistics announcement

Holiday homes in England and Wales

The location of addresses used as holiday homes and movements of holiday home users in England and Wales.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
22 May 2023
Last updated
22 May 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
20 June 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 20 June 2023 9:30am