Official statistics announcement

Health Survey Northern Ireland 2021/22 First Results

First results from the 2021/22 Health Survey Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
10 November 2022
Last updated
10 November 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
16 November 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 16 November 2022 9:30am