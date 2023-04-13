Health Index for England: 2015 to 2021
The ONS’ Health Index provides a systematic, independent view of health in England. It enables users to compare health over time and across geographies. It provides a picture of health in its broadest sense recognising the importance of health outcomes, risk factors and the social, economic and environmental drivers to support health to improve now and for the longer term. The Health Index provides a framework to understand health pre-pandemic, including whether health issues were persistent, improving or deteriorating and to explore how the pandemic impacted on health in 2020 and 2021.