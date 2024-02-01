Official statistics announcement

Hate incidents and crimes in Northern Ireland, period ending 31 December 2023

Quarterly update of incidents and crimes with a hate motivation reported to PSNI.

Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
1 February 2024
29 February 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
