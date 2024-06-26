Accredited official statistics announcement

General Medical Services Statistics for NI, Quarter 1 2024/25

This quarterly report is a subset of the annual information and presents information on Patients, General Practitioners and GP Practices in NI for quarter 1 of 2024/25.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and HSC Business Services Organisation (Northern Ireland)
Published
26 June 2024
Last updated
26 June 2024
Release date:
15 August 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 August 2024 9:30am