Official statistics announcement

Gender identity: age and sex, England and Wales: Census 2021

Breakdown of Census 2021 gender identity data by the key demographics of age and sex.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
23 December 2022
Last updated
23 December 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
25 January 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 January 2023 9:30am