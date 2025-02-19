Official statistics announcement

Food and You 2 (Wave 9)

The Food and You 2 survey was launched in 2020. It measures self-reported consumer knowledge, attitudes and behaviours related to food safety and other food issues among adults in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

From:
Food Standards Agency
Published
19 February 2025
Release date:
25 March 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
