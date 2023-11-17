Official statistics announcement

Exploring the lived experiences of displaced young people living in England

Qualitative research exploring the lived experiences of young people (aged 14 to 19 years), living in England, who have been displaced due to reasons including, but not limited to, conflict, human trafficking, discrimination and poverty. Findings relate to displaced young people's experiences of arriving, settling and adjusting in the UK, as well as their access and engagement with services including housing, education and healthcare.

Office for National Statistics
17 November 2023
17 November 2023
23 January 2024 9:30am
These statistics will be released on 23 January 2024 9:30am