Experiences of men who access NHS Talking Therapies (formerly IAPT) from prison, 01 April 2018 to 31 March 2020
Our analysis explores the experiences of prisoners who are captured in NHS England’s Taking Therapies (formerly known as Improving access to Psychological Therapies or IAPT﴿ administrative dataset. Non‐household populations, including prisoners, are understudied in administrative data. Our analysis identifies prisoners using a methodology of matching to postcode which, to our knowledge, has not previously been attempted with the IAPT dataset. This analysis will shed light on the demographic characteristics of prisoners accessing IAPT, as well as service experience and treatment outcomes.