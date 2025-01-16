Official statistics announcement

Excess mortality in England, March 2025 data

Analysis estimating excess mortality by factors including age, sex and cause of death within England and the English regions, with additional estimates for upper-tier local authorities.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
16 January 2025
10 April 2025
17 April 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
