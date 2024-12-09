Official statistics announcement

Estimating good health prevalence for use in healthy life expectancy outputs

The application of a new interim modelling approach which estimates the probability of general health status for use health state life expectancy publications

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
9 December 2024
Last updated
9 December 2024
Release date:
12 December 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 December 2024 9:30am