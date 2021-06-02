Equality Monitoring Report: Survey of complainants to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, 2019/20
The Police Ombudsman’s Office (the Office) collects data on each of the categories specified in Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998. Every person that makes a complaint to the Office is asked to complete an equality monitoring form and completed forms are returned to the Statistics and Research Branch within the Office. The survey findings enable the Office to monitor access to the service provided to the public across the categories specified in Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, and to report to the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.