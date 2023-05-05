National statistics announcement

English Housing Survey 2021 to 2022: household moves - fact sheet

Fact sheet on households who have recently moved home, and future moving expectations.

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
5 May 2023
Last updated
5 May 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
13 July 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 13 July 2023 9:30am