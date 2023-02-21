National statistics announcement

English Housing Survey 2021 to 2022: complaints and satisfaction in the rented sectors

Report on self reported complaints and satisfaction in the rented sectors.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
21 February 2023
5 May 2023 — See all updates
13 July 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 July 2023 9:30am