Engagement in culture, arts, heritage and sport by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24
An annual publication containing headline survey results on engagement with sport, the arts, heritage, museums and libraries by adults in Northern Ireland.
An annual publication containing headline survey results on engagement with sport, the arts, heritage, museums and libraries by adults in Northern Ireland.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).