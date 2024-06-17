Official statistics announcement

Engagement in culture, arts, heritage and sport by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24

An annual publication containing headline survey results on engagement with sport, the arts, heritage, museums and libraries by adults in Northern Ireland.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
Published
17 June 2024
Last updated
17 June 2024
Release date:
25 July 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 July 2024 9:30am