Employment multipliers and effects in the UK
Estimates of full-time equivalent (FTE) employment per £m, type 1 FTE employment effects, and type 1 FTE employment multipliers across 105 industries. These are official statistics in development.
Estimates of full-time equivalent (FTE) employment per £m, type 1 FTE employment effects, and type 1 FTE employment multipliers across 105 industries. These are official statistics in development.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).