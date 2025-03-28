Official statistics announcement

Employment multipliers and effects in the UK

Estimates of full-time equivalent (FTE) employment per £m, type 1 FTE employment effects, and type 1 FTE employment multipliers across 105 industries. These are official statistics in development.

Office for National Statistics
28 March 2025
28 March 2025
31 March 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 March 2025 9:30am