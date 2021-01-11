National statistics announcement

Egg Packers Survey Northern Ireland 2020

Size and performance of the egg processing sector in Northern Ireland.

Published 11 January 2021
Last updated 11 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
12 January 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 January 2021 9:30am