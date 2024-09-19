Effects of Taxes and Benefits on UK household income: financial year ending 2021
The redistribution effects on individuals and households of direct and indirect taxation and benefits received in cash or kind analysed by household type.
The redistribution effects on individuals and households of direct and indirect taxation and benefits received in cash or kind analysed by household type.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).