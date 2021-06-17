Official statistics announcement

Drug seizures and arrests in Northern Ireland, period ending 30 June 2021

Quarterly update of class A, B and C drug seizure incidents and arrests by PSNI.

From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
17 June 2021
Last updated
17 June 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
29 July 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 July 2021 9:30am