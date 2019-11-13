National statistics announcement

Drug-related and drug-misuse deaths 2008-2018

Number of drug-related and drug-misuse deaths in Northern Ireland

Published 13 November 2019
Last updated 7 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
16 January 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 January 2020 9:30am