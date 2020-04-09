National statistics announcement

Diagnostic waiting times and activity for March 2020

Diagnostic waiting times and activity for 15 key diagnostic tests and procedures. The data is available through monthly and quarterly collections.

Published 9 April 2020
Last updated 9 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS England
Release date:
14 May 2020 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 14 May 2020 9:30am