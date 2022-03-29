Diagnostic waiting times and activity for February 2022
The monthly diagnostics collection collects data on waiting times and activity for 15 key diagnostic tests and procedures. Data are shown at provider organisation level, from NHS Trusts, NHS Foundation Trusts and Independent Sector Providers. Data are also shown by Commissioning organisation, which are mainly Clinical Commissioning Groups, but in addition, NHS England also nationally commissions some specialised services. Data for this collection is available back to January 2006.