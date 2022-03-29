National statistics announcement

Diagnostic waiting times and activity for February 2022

The monthly diagnostics collection collects data on waiting times and activity for 15 key diagnostic tests and procedures. Data are shown at provider organisation level, from NHS Trusts, NHS Foundation Trusts and Independent Sector Providers. Data are also shown by Commissioning organisation, which are mainly Clinical Commissioning Groups, but in addition, NHS England also nationally commissions some specialised services. Data for this collection is available back to January 2006.

From:
NHS England
Published
29 March 2022
Last updated
29 March 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
14 April 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 14 April 2022 9:30am