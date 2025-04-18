Accredited official statistics announcement

DfI Driver, Vehicle, Operator, and Enforcement Statistics - 2024-25 - Quarter 4

This is a quarterly release of information on the testing, licensing and enforcement/compliance activities of the Driver and Vehicle Agency in Northern Ireland.

Release date:
30 May 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 May 2025 9:30am