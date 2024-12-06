Official statistics announcement

Dementia surveillance factsheet: February 2025

This update will include the following: Dementia surveillance factsheet December data and Dementia Profile indicator update for indicators using primary care dementia dataset.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
6 December 2024
4 February 2025 9:30am (provisional)
