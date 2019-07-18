National statistics announcement

Estimates from the December agricultural survey, NI: 2019

Estimates from the December agricultural survey, NI: 2019

Published 18 July 2019
Last updated 18 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
19 March 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 March 2020 9:30am