National statistics announcement

Deaths registered with clostridium difficile (Northern Ireland) 2018

Deaths registered with clostridium difficile (Northern Ireland) 2018

Published 7 August 2020
Last updated 7 August 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
12 August 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 August 2020 9:30am