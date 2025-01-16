Accredited official statistics announcement

Deaths registered monthly in England and Wales: February 2025

Number of deaths registered each month by area of usual residence for England and Wales, by region, county, health authorities, local and unitary authority, and London borough.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
16 January 2025
Last updated
16 January 2025
Release date:
19 March 2025 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
19 March 2025 12:00am
Reason for change:
Fixed input error
These statistics will be released on 19 March 2025 9:30am