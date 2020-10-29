National statistics announcement

Deaths registered monthly in England and Wales: April 2021

Number of deaths registered each month by area of usual residence for England and Wales, by region, county, local and unitary authority, and London borough. These are monthly provisional data covering the month before release and do not include the most up-to-date figures on deaths registered involving the coronavirus (COVID-19); see our weekly deaths data.

Published 29 October 2020
Last updated 2 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Proposed release:
May to June 2021
Cancellation date:
2 February 2021 2:54pm

Statistics release cancelled

This dataset will be published as part of our Monthly Mortality Analysis publication: https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/monthlymortalityanalysisapril2020