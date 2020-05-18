National statistics announcement

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Weekly Statistics - Week ending 22 May 2020

Deaths Registered in Northern Ireland - Weekly Statistics - Week ending 22 May 2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The weekly provisional deaths statistics for week ending 22nd May (due for release tomorrow at 9.30am) will include new information relating to COVID-19 related deaths of care home residents. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Published 18 May 2020
Last updated 28 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Release date:
29 May 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 May 2020 9:30am